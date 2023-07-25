Building Star Trek World Premiere

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Channel provided fans with a Trek doubleheader on Saturday at Mission New York. First, there was the panel To Spacedock and Back: Putting the Enterprise on Exhibit at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. And that was followed by a special, MNY-exclusive preview screening of the Smithsonian Channel documentary, Building Star Trek.

Smithsonian curator Margaret Weitekamp spoke extensively about the recently completed conservation for the original 11-foot The Original Series shooting model of the Enterprise and it going back on display at the National Air and Space Museum in the Boeing Milestones of Flight gallery. She also addressed the dual nature of the Enterprise as both an artifact as a working studio model and also as the Enterprise, the character on the show.