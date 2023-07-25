Building Star Trek Doc to Premiere at Mission New York

Star Trek: Mission New York has just added two additional events to it programming for the upcoming event. First, on Saturday, September 3 at 2 pm, Mission New York will host a special advance screening of Building Star Trek, the upcoming Smithsonian Channel documentary. And, Mission New York has confirmed that author and producer Mark A. Altman will appear on stage (day and time TBA).

Building Star Trek features a star-studded Who's Who of astronauts, engineers, writers, innovators and actors who celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show that inspired the space age. Mission New York attendees will get to see the documentary the day before it airs on the Smithsonian Channel.

Mission New York, a three-day event, presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, will take place September 2-4 in Manhattan. ST:MNY will offer fans a mix of celebrity guests, real-world science figures, presentations, interactive exhibits, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Trek guests announced so far include William Shatner, Peter Weller, Alice Eve, Karl Urban, Brannon Braga, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Terry Farrell, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Bruce Greenwood, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Cirroc Lofton, Anthony Montgomery, Connor Trinneer, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Robin Curtis, Brannon Braga, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Dan Werthimer and Phil "The Bad Astronomer" Plait. They will all be on hand for talks, autographs and photo opportunities.

Werthimer is one of the real-world science guests, following Jeff Volosin (NASA TESS Project Manager at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) and Matt Ritsko (NASA TESS Deputy Project Manager for Resources at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center). Also on tap, as previously revealed: Hallmark will showcase their exhibitor exclusives and the FanBros, a/k/a the voice of the urban geek, will be in the house.

Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package. Further information about ST:MNY – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks.

