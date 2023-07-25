Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 23, 2012

    Build Your Own U.S.S. Enterprise This October

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you’re into paper-crafting and into Star Trek, well, we’ve got some great news for you. becker&mayer! will, this autumn, release Star Trek: Build The U.S.S. Enterprise, a book/kit that contains everything you’ll need to construct a deluxe paper model of the NCC-1701 that’s nearly a full foot in length. Included are 10 perforated template sheets (with foil accents and metallic printing), push-button LED lights, an audio chip that plays the TOS theme, a step-by-step instruction manual and a paper stand for display. Claudio Dias designed the papercraft Enterprise. Also included is a book – penned by noted comic book writer and Star Trek Vault author Scott Tipton – that examines the history of the Enterprise across the Star Trek franchise.



    Star Trek: Build The U.S.S. Enterprise
