Build Your Own Spock Kubros

Spock has is half-human/half-Vulcan, has green blood coursing through his body and is... made of blocks. Or at least he will be made out of blocks if you erect the iconic character using Kubros, from Mega Bloks, with details drawn from the original Star Trek character. From Spock’s familiar Vulcan hair to his blue uniform, this collectible figure captures the blocky shape and retro-fied design inspired by the era of classic gaming. And, thanks to a Kubros-signature metal coin detail on the foot, and arms and head that move, you can pose your Spock figure different ways for showcase-worthy display.