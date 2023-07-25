Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 1, 2015

    British Couple Weds in Star Trek-style Ceremony

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Kim Henderson and Gordon Florence, a couple who hail from Breightmet in England, got hitched on Saturday... and they did so in unforgettable Star Trek fashion. They sported The Next Generation/Insurrection-style ceremonial white uniforms, while their guests wore a variety of Trek costumes and flashed the Vulcan greeting. Even the newlyweds' 7-month-old baby Jadzia -- yes, Jadzia, named after you know who -- donned matching ceremonial whites.

