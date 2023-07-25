Remembering Brioni Farrell, 1940-2018

Born in Greece as Xenia Gratsos, she moved to the United States and quickly landed work in a succession of films and television shows. Over the course of her career, which spanned from 1965 to 1999, Farrell was seen in the likes of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible, The Student Nurses, Columbo, The Bionic Woman, Fantasy Island, My Tutor, Tales from the Darkside, and La Femme Nikita.