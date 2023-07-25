Published Apr 24, 2019
Remembering Brioni Farrell, 1940-2018
It was recently confirmed that the 'Return of the Archons' guest star passed away last year.
Brioni Farrell, who played Tula in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Return of the Archons,” passed away on August 8, 2018, at the age of 78, it’s only just been widely revealed. Farrell’s husband, Eugene Robert Glazer, confirmed his wife's death to StarTrek.com, and noted that the actress succumbed to complications of Alzheimer’s after suffering from the illness for 12 years.
Born in Greece as Xenia Gratsos, she moved to the United States and quickly landed work in a succession of films and television shows. Over the course of her career, which spanned from 1965 to 1999, Farrell was seen in the likes of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible, The Student Nurses, Columbo, The Bionic Woman, Fantasy Island, My Tutor, Tales from the Darkside, and La Femme Nikita.
Farrell is survived by her husband and two sons. Please join us in offering condolences to Farrell’s family, friends, colleagues and fans.