Bringing Star Trek: Discovery To Life in Star Trek Online

The actors for the show even get involved in the process of crafting their storylines. They’ll often have input on how their characters should talk and act, based on their own experiences embodying those character. Reed continued, “They know their voice a lot better than we. So if they have suggestions, we are cool to work with them on that. And sometimes it's even in the studio, there have been times where someone has said, "Do you mind if I try it like this? Do you mind if I do a bit of an ad-lib here?" And, "I think this would feel better for the character." I think that their performances from the people from the show have been great in the game. And so it's good to have that level of trust when we work with them.”

Of course, getting involved with storylines from a show that’s still on the air isn’t without its pitfalls. Rivera explained, “With the older content, they're done. So we know where characters and stories have ended or started. I mean, for instance if we were to, when Discovery first came out, if we were to make a story about Lorca, (spoilers if you haven't seen Discovery season one yet) and then we find out later that he's actually a murderous Terran, that would've not really worked really well for us. So the answer is we work really closely with CBS to make sure it's okay for us to do something.

We've done many things where the characters that we bring, say, from Discovery are actually time traveling clones and all kinds of weird... What did we do? Paul Stamets was an echo in the mycelial network and we had an Excalbian construct of Michael Burnham. And we have Mary Chieffo as L'Rell but this is 200 years in the future or something, and now she's dead. And we resurrect her. So she's kind of a clone, like they did with Kahless. We take their stories, their characters, but in specific ways that won’t affect what might happen in a future show. “

The most exciting part of the process is the opportunities to mix the over a decade of lore from Star Trek Online into the brand new lore that’s coming out of the show. Captains in the game have gone to all four quadrants, made peace with the Founders, saved time itself, and even won, barely, a war against the ancient Iconians. Reed already has an interesting idea for how to tie that lore into the far future setting of Discovery’s third and fourth seasons. “Say for example, are the Iconians still around in that time era? And if so, what are they doing? Have they evolved? Have they changed? Are they still mad? It's been a long time, but I'd like to go into some pockets of our lore in that far future and then tie in with the Discovery team in some way. So, seeing how the Iconians handled The Burn for example would be pretty cool.”