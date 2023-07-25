Brighten The Galaxy with Enterprise LED Light

Brighten the galaxy, or at least your own private space, with the Star Trek: The Original Series Enterprise LED light. The strikingly cool product features an etched line detail of the U.S.S. Enterprise as seen in TOS

, and it's illuminated by LEDs in a simple black base. Press the power button to illuminate the ship then press it again to change/cycle through the colors - and color options include red, green, blue, yellow, purple, teal, and white.The Star Trek: The Original Series Enterprise LED Light is available now in the Star Trek Shop, priced at $49.95. It takes three AA batteries, and there's also a USB power option. Go to www.shop.startrek.com to purchase it now.