Brief Encounters of the Trekster Kind

No matter what you or I do, we can’t meet them all. It’s just unrealistic. Impossible. Undoable. Star Trek is a 50-year phenomena with literally hundreds of actors, writers, directors, producers, special FX creators, artists and technicians.

Meet ’em all? You would have had to start really early—say September or October 1966—just to catch those folks who died long before Trek conventions took off (like Theo Marcuse, Jeffrey Hunter, Gene L. Coon, Janos Prohaska, etc.). Now, although all too many Trek celebrities are gone, there are still opportunities to rendezvous with several starships full. For instance, Creation Entertainment’s 2014 Official Star Trek Convention brought more than 100 celeb guests to Sin City—a daunting number. Nonetheless, if you had the wherewithal, you could line up and meet them all.

That’s more patience than I’ll ever have (unless I can bring a book to read in line or rely on old friends to be on hand for chitchat). Luckily, I’ve already met a number of these people at press events and past SF conventions (costume contests, dinners, behind the scenes)—the source of my odd encounters with famous folks recounted in various Starlogging essays.