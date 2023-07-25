Bridge Crew: Teaming Up on the Aegis and Enterprise

Mikel Reparaz: Engineering (Aegis), Helm (Enterprise)

The bridge’s engineer is an excellent fit for players who like to take a support role; you won’t be engaging hostiles or steering the ship, but you WILL be in charge of routing power to the ship’s different systems – specifically phasers, engines, and shields, each of which can be assigned up to five levels of power. In the early parts of our first mission aboard the Aegis, this job wasn’t too intense, and mostly meant keeping the engines powered up enough to enable impulse travel – but things quickly heated up once we’d drawn the attention of a few Klingons.

Ideally, the engineer’s job is in a dangerous situation is to keep power consumption low enough that the ship stays undetectable – but once you’ve been seen, it’s all about redistributing power on the fly so that shields stay strong and phasers can hit their mark. Interestingly, phaser power isn’t about strength, but range – if a target is, say, less than 10 kilometers away, you probably won’t need more than one or two levels of power, while fully powered phasers have a reach of up to 20 km. If maximum power simply isn’t enough for the situation, you can also reroute power from the other systems, boosting a function beyond its normal capacity – although this can damage the ship if you do it for too long.

As the hull absorbs damage, certain crucial systems will take a hit as well. When that happens, the engineering officer has three repair crews that can be assigned on the fly to fix shield emitters, engines, torpedoes, phaser banks, scanners, or the ship’s warp core. And speaking of warp, it’s also engineering’s job to charge the warp core when it’s time to leave a system, creating a narrow window during which the helmsman can line the ship up with its destination and engage the warp drive.