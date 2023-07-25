Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 21, 2017

    Bridge Crew Now Available for Non-VR Players

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Ubisoft has revealed that its Star Trek: Bridge Crew game is now available for non-VR players on PlayStation4, Oculus and Steam -- with a new free update. As a result, more players can live out their Star Trek fantasies as they take command of the U.S.S. Aegis and U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, using a mouse and keyboard or a controller. Players can also able to seamlessly join matches with both VR and non-VR players across all platforms.

    Bridge Crew, which was developed by Red Storm Entertainment, a Ubisoft Studio, transports fans into the Star Trek universe as they assume the role of a Starfleet officer and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew. Playable cooperatively online with a crew, or solo as Captain, Bridge Crew puts players and their friends directly onto the bridge of the U.S.S. Aegis, which is a new starship, as they are dispatched to explore an uncharted sector of space.

    Further, beyond an engaging story campaign, Star Trek: Bridge Crew features an Ongoing Voyages mode that randomizes missions, thereby providing countless hours of solo and co-op adventures. Whether you wish to board the U.S.S. Aegis or the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, authentically recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series, the Final Frontier awaits.

    Go to www.startrekbridgecrew.com for additional details about Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

