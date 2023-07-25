Published May 9, 2018
Bridge Crew Beams Up TNG with New Expansion
Bridge Crew Beams Up TNG with New Expansion
Ubisoft has announced Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation, a new expansion for Star Trek: Bridge Crew, which will allow players to continue their voyage in the Star Trek universe as they take the helm of TNG’s Galaxy Class starship, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701D. From the iconic bridge, players to test their combat skills against the stealthy Romulan fleet and the villainous Borg in Ongoing Voyages mode.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation will be available for the PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, playable with and without VR, on May 22 for $14.99. It will be available on PC on July 21 for VR players on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality, as well as support for non-VR players. The expansion will be playable cross-platform for all devices.
The Next Generation expansion enhances the Ongoing Missions mode and offers two additional mission types, Patrol and Resistance. Patrol mode gives players the opportunity to free-roam in space while experiencing random encounters and objectives for endless hours of adventure on board the U.S.S. Aegis, U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 or the Enterprise-D. In Resistance mode, players will get the chance to face a fan-favorite villain… the unstoppable Borg. Players will evade a pursuing Borg Cube and will be tasked with completing a series of objectives before battling the Borg in a final showdown.
Further, the Enterprise-D will introduce a new command role, Operations, which will focus on Crew Management. Operations will need to plan ahead and assign the correct NPC teams to each location on the ship, as each position is crucial to the success of the varied missions and to the safety of the crew.
For more information about Star Trek: Bridge Crew, visit startrekbridgecrew.com. For more on other Ubisoft games, go to news.ubisoft.com.