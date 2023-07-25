Bridge Crew Beams Up TNG with New Expansion

Further, the Enterprise-D will introduce a new command role, Operations, which will focus on Crew Management. Operations will need to plan ahead and assign the correct NPC teams to each location on the ship, as each position is crucial to the success of the varied missions and to the safety of the crew.

For more information about Star Trek: Bridge Crew, visit startrekbridgecrew.com. For more on other Ubisoft games, go to news.ubisoft.com.