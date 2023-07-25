Bridge Crew Available Now

Star Trek: Bridge Crew, the virtual reality game that immerses fans into the Star Trek universe as they assume the role of a Starfleet officer and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew, is available now for Oculus Rift, PlayStationVR and HTC Vive. The game, developed by the Ubisoft studio Red Storm Entertainment, is playable cooperatively online with a crew, or solo as captain, and it puts players and their friends directly onto the bridge of a new starship, the U.S.S. Aegis, as they are dispatched to explore an uncharted sector of space.

Beyond an engaging story campaign, Bridge Crew features an Ongoing Voyages mode offering randomized missions for countless hours of solo and co-op adventures on board the U.S.S. Aegis or the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, with the latter authentically recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series. Created exclusively for VR, Bridge Crew utilizes the powerful sense of social presence possible through virtual reality. Through hand tracking and full-body avatars, including real-time lip-sync, players can live out their Star Trek fantasies as they operate the Starfleet ship as captain, engineer, helm or tactical, with each role crucial to the success of the varied missions players encounter. And, only by working together, can the crew successfully complete their objectives.

Further, during an experimental beta period this summer, Bridge Crew will include IBM Watson interactive speech and cognitive capabilities. The addition of IBM Watson will enable players to use their voice and natural-language commands to interact with their virtual Starfleet crew members.

Visit StarTrekBridgeCrew.com for more information about Star Trek: Bridge Crew.