Bridge Crew at Perseph Launched for IMAX VR Centers

IMAX and Ubisoft have launched a special edition of Star Trek: Bridge Crew exclusively in IMAX VR centers, allowing fans to round up a crew and step aboard a Federation starship in a new, destination-based version of Ubisoft’s popular virtual reality game. Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph, as it's called, has been re-designed and optimized for an interactive and multiplayer destination-based IMAX VR experience, which will let up to four players explore space together and complete missions as members of Starfleet.

Developed by Red Storm Entertainment, Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph immerses fans into the Star Trek universe, allowing them to assume the role of Starfleet officers and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew. Playable with up to four people per pod, Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph puts players and their friends directly onto the bridge of the U.S.S. Aegis, a new starship, as they are dispatched to explore an uncharted sector of space.

“Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph is a game-changing destination-based VR experience and one of the most significant pieces of content to come to IMAX VR centers,” said IMAX Corp. Chief Business Development Officer Robert D. Lister. “We’ve worked closely with Ubisoft to adapt this experience specifically for IMAX VR – offering audiences a truly engaging and interactive multiplayer experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph, created for destination-based VR, utilizes the powerful sense of social presence possible through virtual reality. Players, via hand-tracking and full-body avatars, including real-time lip-sync, can live out their Star Trek fantasies as they operate the Starfleet ship as Captain, Engineer, Helm or Tactical. Each role is crucial to the success of the varied missions players face, and only by working together can the crew complete their objectives.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph is now available at the IMAX VR center in Los Angeles and will be coming soon to its centers in New York and Shanghai. The experience will also be available at upcoming centers that will open over the coming months in Toronto, the UK, and other locations worldwide. Go to www.IMAXVR.imax.com for pricing, availability and show times.