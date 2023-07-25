Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 10, 2013

    Brent Spiner Plays Himself On This Week's Episode of Wendell & Vinnie

    Brent Spiner Plays Himself On This Week's Episode of Wendell & Vinnie

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We’ve got the data on this week’s episode of the Nickelodeon family comedy Wendell & Vinnie, which follows an orphaned 12-year-old boy (Wendell, played by Buddy Handleson) who’s cared for by his well-meaning, but immature uncle (Vinnie, played by Jerry Trainor), who owns a pop culture memorabilia shop. The episode is entitled “Swindle & Vinnie,” and here’s the synopsis: “Vinnie forces Wendell to lie for him in order to beat out his former mentor and main business competitor, Natasha (guest star Lisa Kudrow), for a piece of movie history. To get even, Wendell hawks Vinnie’s prized possession – Data’s eyes from Star Trek – without realizing their full value and now must find a way to get them back.” Enter… Brent Spiner, playing himself.

    “Swindle & Vinnie” will air Thursday at 8:30 ET/PT.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top