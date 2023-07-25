Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Jonathan Frakes Set to Return for "Star Trek: Picard"

The Star Trek: Picard portion of the Star Trek Universe panel, moderated by Deadline’s Dominic Patten, featured a conversation with cast members Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor), alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin as well as supervising producer Kirsten Beyer. They were joined on stage by surprise guests Brent Spiner (Commander Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh). In addition, it was announced that Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi) will make appearances in the new series.