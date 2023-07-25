Published Jul 26, 2016
Braga, Roth Set for Mission New York Producers Panel
As memorable as the action was on screen, Star Trek behind the scenes was just as remarkable. A Who’s Who of Star Trek producers, including Brannon Braga and Trevor Roth of Roddenberry Entertainment, are set for a panel during Star Trek: Mission New York. During their time on stage, the producers will talk about what it took to bring the franchise’s stories to life -- and where we go from here as Roth helps bring Star Trek: Discovery to life. Moderated by Jordan Hoffman, host of Engage: The Official Star Trek Podcast, the producers panel will take place on Sunday, September 4th, on the Main Stage.
A three-day event, presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, ST:MNY will take place September 2-4, 2016, in Manhattan. ST:MNY will offer fans a mix of celebrity guests, real-world science figures, presentations, interactive exhibits, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Trek guests announced so far include William Shatner, Peter Weller, Alice Eve, Karl Urban, Brannon Braga, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Terry Farrell, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Bruce Greenwood, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Cirroc Lofton, Anthony Montgomery, Connor Trinneer, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Robin Curtis, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, Dan Werthimer and Phil "The Bad Astronomer" Plait. They will all be on hand for talks, autographs and photo opportunities.
Werthimer is one of the real-world science guests, following Jeff Volosin (NASA TESS Project Manager at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) and Matt Ritsko (NASA TESS Deputy Project Manager for Resources at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center). Also on tap, as previously revealed: Hallmark will showcase their exhibitor exclusives and the FanBros, a/k/a the voice of the urban geek, will be in the house.
Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package. Further information about ST:MNY – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks.
