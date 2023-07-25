Borg Teddy Bear from The Experience

StarTrek.com dug deep into our Star Trek Vault and found a little something that's at once adorable, terrifying and really kinda sick: a Borg-ified Teddy Bear. And this isn't just a random Borg-ified Teddy Bear. It was a product sold exclusively at the gift shop at the Star Trek: The Experience attraction in Las Vegas, and it was part of a line of Star Trek-themed stuffed bears. And it cost $12.99.