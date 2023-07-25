Borg Sphere Expansion!

With all of the materials in the Borg Sphere 4270 expansion pack, players will have fun building a 70 point fleet to try out the Operation Fort Knox mission enclosed within. Perhaps the Federation will have something good to run against them in this wave. Come back when we look at the final expansion for Wave 4, the U.S.S. Voyager expansion pack to see if they have what it takes to stand up to the Borg or if it will be the Endgame for our wayfaring Federation crew.

Star Trek: Attack Wing is a tactical space combat HeroClix miniatures game that features collectible pre-painted ships from the Star Trek Universe. It utilizes the FlightPath maneuver system, allowing players to command their fleet in space combat and to customize their ship with a captain, crew, weapons and tech upgrades.

Visit WizKids.com for additional details and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for special guest blogs about the Borg Sphere and U.S.S. Voyager expansion packs for Star Trek: Attack Wing.