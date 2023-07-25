Borg Queen Statue Out in March

The Borg Queen is almost ready for her latest closeup. Diamond Select Toys, this spring, will introduce the third Star Trek

statue in its Femme Fatales line, following on the heels of Seven of Nine (released in 2013) and Deanna Troi (available next month). The Borg Queen has been captured as a 9-inch-scale PVC statue, with a detailed sculpt and exacting paint applications. Even better, the static vinyl figure will feature a removable head and upper torso in order to simulate her on-screen maintenance routine.The Borg Queen Statue, due out in March, will cost $54.99. Go to www.amazon.com to pre-order the product.