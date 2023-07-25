Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: First Contact

    Published Jan 6, 2016

    Borg Queen Statue Out in March

    Borg Queen Statue Out in March

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Borg Queen is almost ready for her latest closeup. Diamond Select Toys, this spring, will introduce the third Star Trek

    statue in its Femme Fatales line, following on the heels of Seven of Nine (released in 2013) and Deanna Troi (available next month). The Borg Queen has been captured as a 9-inch-scale PVC statue, with a detailed sculpt and exacting paint applications. Even better, the static vinyl figure will feature a removable head and upper torso in order to simulate her on-screen maintenance routine.The Borg Queen Statue, due out in March, will cost $54.99. Go to www.amazon.com to pre-order the product.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top