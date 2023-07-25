Bonus Marks Weekend

Star Trek Online is currently running a special weekend event where you can earn bonus Marks by playing content throughout the game. This event runs until Monday, June 30th, 2014 at 10AM PDT.During the event, content that provides Marks (Fleet or Reputation) will reward a 50% (1.5x) bonus above normal amounts – this bonus is available for all content that rewards Marks, including the newest 8472 Counter-Command. Start building your Fleet projects and reputations.Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.Gather your friends for this awesome event, and we'll see you in-game.