Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 1, 2015

    Bonus Dilithium Weekend

    Bonus Dilithium Weekend

    By Star Trek Online

    Star Trek Online will be running a special weekend event where you can earn bonus Dilithium Ore by playing content throughout the game. The Dilithium Ore event runs from now until 10 a.m. PDT Monday, May 4th, 2015. During the event, bonus Dilithium Ore will be provided for the following content:Vlugta Asteroid Field: •    100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions •    100% Bonus to all Rich Dilithium Claims

    Fleet Dilithium Mine:

    •    100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining MissionsEverywhere else in the game: •    50% Bonus Dilithium Ore

    Dilithium rewards from completing Event Reputation Projects no longer receive a bonus. •    The dilithium you earn for completing a reputation system will no longer receive a bonus.We hope you enjoy this special event and we'll see you in-game!

    Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top