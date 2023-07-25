Boldly Go To The Beach in TNG-inspired Swimwear

OK, ladies, whether you're planning a getaway to the tropical beaches of Risa or a staycation on the holodeck, ThinkGeek has you covered this summer with a selection of fashion-forward options in their brand-new Star Trek:The Next Generation

Trekini Swimwear line. First up are one-piece swimsuits that come in blue, gold or red and are modeled after the TNG uniform. Each suit includes a back hook closure with two adjustment options for custom fit, removable soft bust cups for shape and an embroidered, stiched-on combadge. Available in sizes S to 2X, the suits cost $59.99 apiece. Go HERE to purchase.Next, there's the Deanna Troi Swim Shirt, a long-sleeved shirt that's ideal for covering up from the sun and for use as a rash guard by surfers and bodyboarders. The lavender swim shirt is based on the jumpsuit Troi wore in seasons two and three of TNG, and it features a stiched-on embroidered combadge. Available in sizes S to 2X, it sells for $49.99. Go HERE to purchase. And lastly, there's a TNG Cover-Up Romper, perfect for layering or throwing over your suit. It's a one-piece grey, gauzy cover-up with a gold drawstring waist and piping, as well as an embroidered combadge. Available in sizes S to 3X, it costs $39.99. Go HERE to purchse. All of the products are in stock now.