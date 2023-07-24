Published Jul 6, 2020
Boldly Go... Into the Klingon Empire
Seek out honor and glory with the new Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire roleplaying game.
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a long-awaited Klingon edition of the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, available now for print pre-order at Modiphius.net with immediate digital delivery. The Klingon Empire core rulebook is a complete, alternative edition of the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, containing everything you need to explore the Galaxy as fearless and honorable Klingon warriors!
Some 53 years ago, when “Errand of Mercy” aired, Star Trek fans were introduced to the Klingons, arguably the most popular and well-known species in the setting next to Vulcans and the ubiquitous Humans. They rapidly became a fan favorite, and when FASA Corporation published The Klingons sourcebook, written by John M. Ford, for their edition of Star Trek: The Role Playing Game in 1983, fans had the opportunity to roleplay in the Star Trek universe from a whole new perspective. Since then, through more than 30 years and the addition of six series and hundreds of hours of new episodes and motion pictures, none of the official Star Trek tabletop roleplaying game licensees have published a Klingon supplement, until now.
Modiphius Entertainment and the entire Star Trek Adventures development team are proud to present a core rulebook that contains complete rules for the game, as well as a wealth of information on the Klingons, their society, military, starships, warriors, and so much more. The book is compatible with all the supplements released for the game to date, and accessories for the Klingon rulebook are currently in development.
This core rulebook contains the same rules presented in the Starfleet-focused core rulebook released in 2017. The award-winning design team, including 2d20 developer Nathan Dowdell, took the opportunity to edit and streamline the rules chapters based on fan feedback since the game’s launch, and introduce new rules for reputation, honor, glory, and house management. Now, for the first time, you and your fellow players can create your own noble Klingon House and seek out glory. Everything you need to create brave Klingon warriors and fearsome Klingon warships are available for you to use.
In addition to the revised rules, the book contains extensive chapters on Klingon history, culture, politics, military, and planets. Players have more than a dozen Klingon starships to choose from and make their own, creating their own ship to crew and take into battle. Players will be able to play Klingons from most any Star Trek era, including pure-bred Klingon warriors as well as those afflicted with the Augment Virus, the QuchHa’. Fans of Star Trek: Enterprise, The Original Series, and The Next Generation era will all find materials to use in their games and play in any time they choose.
For gamemasters, there is detailed guidance on running Klingon adventures and campaigns, more than twenty canonical non-player characters, a dozen Klingon-oriented mission outlines, and an introductory adventure designed to kick off your group’s first session as bold Klingon warriors. The development team’s ambassador from the Klingon Language Institute even contributed a short language primer on Klingonese, for those gamemasters and players who want to immerse their group in their adventures.
If you and your game group have ever dreamed of playing Klingons fighting for empire and honor, this is the book for you. While the Klingon Empire has values and perspectives rather different from those of the Federation, the honorable warriors, scientists, and engineers of the Empire are every bit as daring, curious, and courageous as their Starfleet counterparts.
Pre-orders for the print edition of this book are available now at Modiphius.net, along with options for ordering the digital edition itself, as well as a special print collector’s edition. Anyone pre-ordering any version of the book immediately receives a massive, 384-page digital preview of the book. Once the world resumes more regular operations, Modiphius will print the final, expanded version for both physical and digital release, with additional artwork and text. Customers pre-ordering either the standard or collector’s print editions will receive the PDF preview as soon as they order, followed by a digital copy of the expanded, final version, as well as the print version of the hardback rulebook.
The Klingon Empire rulebook brings a fresh perspective to the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, one that Modiphius and the Star Trek Adventures design team are immensely proud of. Pre-order the book now from Modiphius.net and bring glory to your House! Qapla’!
Jim Johnson (he/him) is the project manager for Star Trek Adventures, and writes short stories and novels when he’s not developing new material for the game. He is an unrepentant Star Trek geek and lives in historic Alexandria, Virginia with his wife, son, and two cats.