Boldly Go... Into the Klingon Empire

This core rulebook contains the same rules presented in the Starfleet-focused core rulebook released in 2017. The award-winning design team, including 2d20 developer Nathan Dowdell, took the opportunity to edit and streamline the rules chapters based on fan feedback since the game’s launch, and introduce new rules for reputation, honor, glory, and house management. Now, for the first time, you and your fellow players can create your own noble Klingon House and seek out glory. Everything you need to create brave Klingon warriors and fearsome Klingon warships are available for you to use.

In addition to the revised rules, the book contains extensive chapters on Klingon history, culture, politics, military, and planets. Players have more than a dozen Klingon starships to choose from and make their own, creating their own ship to crew and take into battle. Players will be able to play Klingons from most any Star Trek era, including pure-bred Klingon warriors as well as those afflicted with the Augment Virus, the QuchHa’. Fans of Star Trek: Enterprise, The Original Series, and The Next Generation era will all find materials to use in their games and play in any time they choose.

For gamemasters, there is detailed guidance on running Klingon adventures and campaigns, more than twenty canonical non-player characters, a dozen Klingon-oriented mission outlines, and an introductory adventure designed to kick off your group’s first session as bold Klingon warriors. The development team’s ambassador from the Klingon Language Institute even contributed a short language primer on Klingonese, for those gamemasters and players who want to immerse their group in their adventures.

If you and your game group have ever dreamed of playing Klingons fighting for empire and honor, this is the book for you. While the Klingon Empire has values and perspectives rather different from those of the Federation, the honorable warriors, scientists, and engineers of the Empire are every bit as daring, curious, and courageous as their Starfleet counterparts.