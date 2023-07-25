Published May 22, 2017
Boldly Go #8 Concludes Epic Miniseries
It's up to Kirk, Spock and the Academy cadets, including their newest member, Jaylah, to solve the murder of a Romulan ambassador before the Babel peace conference ends in disaster and a new course is set for galactic war. That's the plot of IDW's Publishing's Star Trek: Boldly Go #8... of 8, which is out this week and follows the events of Star Trek Beyond. It's written by Mike Johnson, with Megan Levens providing the art and George Caltsoudas rendering the cover. StarTrek.com is pleased to share the cover art and go inside #8 with exclusive preview pages.
Star Trek: Boldly Go #8 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Cryssy Cheung.