Boldly Glow with New U.S.S. Enterprise Lamp

If your mission in life is to boldly glow, then ThinkGeek has just the thing for you. Available now is their latest exclusive product, a Star Trek Enterprise Lamp, produced by Rabbit Tanaka. The U.S.S. Enterprise hangs as the lamp-pull from a starfield drum lampshade, while the supportive base is a weighty matte black rendering of the the original Star Trek's command insignia.

The lamp measures 18" tall x 13" wide x 10 1/2" deep overall with a 10 1/2" diameter x 7" tall shade, and it weights 3 pounds. It also features a 70" long electrical cord with a 2-blade Type A polarized plug. Not included: a 60 watt (max) Type A bulb.

The Star Trek Enterprise Lamp is priced at $59.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to beam it up.