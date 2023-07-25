Published Feb 14, 2019
Boldly Cruising to Marriage
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Paloma Gwin and Ian Condon -- who got engaged on Star Trek: The Cruise II -- share how they got married during The Cruise III
From the moment we got off Star Trek: The Cruise II last year, we knew we wanted to get married on or during the next one. We had the absolute time of our lives during the cruise, making new friends, getting engaged, being steeped in the fandom that we have cherished since we were kids, and we could not think of any better way to celebrate one of the most important days of our lives.
When we arrived at our hotel last year, we called Entertainment Cruise Productions to see if we could arrange to get married on the ship during Star Trek: The Cruise III. Unfortunately, due to the cruise being chartered and some logistical issues, both ECP and NCL were unable to accommodate the request. Not letting this deter us, we decided to get married in Jamaica while in port and then celebrate once we returned to our ship. We weighed our options and eventually found a resort in Jamaica called Mangos that provided wedding services geared specifically toward cruisers. This ended up being almost everything we could have wanted.
Leading up to the vacation we began to worry about some of the details. We began to religiously check the weather forecast; this was an absolute mistake, as it changed every single time we checked. I began to get worried that our invited friends would not want to sacrifice their time in Jamaica to attend the ceremony, for we hate the thought of inconveniencing anyone. Minor worries such as luggage began to weigh on our minds. But the second we stepped foot in the cruise terminal, every single one of those worries disappeared as if they never existed. We were greeted by friends we made last year and newcomers alike, not to mention that during the Welcome Party we received a shout out from Connor Trinneer saying that karaoke would be hard to top since last year he helped a couple get engaged. We couldn’t have been more excited to be exactly where we were.
The Star Trek Cruises have tons of amazing cast members and events on board, but what really makes them special are the other people in attendance. One of the things that always drew us to Star Trek in the first place is the idea that in the future, humanity has largely put aside its petty nature and embraced the idea of acceptance and cooperation to the benefit of all mankind. This idea is alive and well within the fellow passengers that come to these events. There is no judgment, no hate, and very little conflict (though Star Wars vs Star Trek and best captain conversations can get heated). The friends we have made will last a lifetime, so what better way to start a life together then surrounded by extended family?
When we woke up on the big day, we realized the weather was perfect. The sun was out, a slight breeze was blowing, and we excitedly got ready for one of the best days of our lives. Lots of photos were taken and congratulations given while finding our ride. We were transported to a beautiful resort with a picturesque beach all ready to go. The ceremony was quick and beautiful and, due to a lack of foresight by the husband to create a playlist, wonderfully serenaded by Queen’s greatest hits. We had a great time celebrating with our family and friends from the ship. Staring out at the ocean with our feet in the water after all was said and done instantly affirmed our decision.
With Paloma being a diehard karaoke fan and the proposal having been on that stage next to Quark’s Bar City, it only made sense to have the unofficial after party during the karaoke event that was being hosted by the fabulously spectacular GAAAYYYS IN SPAAACE. We watched many wonderful singers, danced, and lived it up with friends and strangers alike. As our first night of being married drew to the end, Paloma’s name was drawn from a hat and she was chosen to sing her karaoke song: “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” by Elvis Presley. The crowd sang along, and even some of the stars that were present sang along as well. There was nothing but love that filled the whole ship.
Our trip was essentially our wedding and honeymoon all in one. We got caught in a storm in Great Stirrup Cay and were soaked to the bone and laughing until our sides split. We swam with Sea Turtles in Grand Cayman and saw the Colonel eating at KFC. We got married in Jamaica on a perfect day. Finally, we made close friends with a boatload of strangers and had them sign our poster. You couldn’t ask for more. A big thank you goes out to everyone that made this every bit as special as we had hoped.
Within roughly three hours of getting off the ship, reunions were already being planned for that afternoon and evening before we all departed to our respective home states/countries. And, with great anticipation for what lies ahead for us, and great agony counting down the days until next year’s voyage, we – as a married couple -- set off for home.