Boldly Cruising to Marriage

When we woke up on the big day, we realized the weather was perfect. The sun was out, a slight breeze was blowing, and we excitedly got ready for one of the best days of our lives. Lots of photos were taken and congratulations given while finding our ride. We were transported to a beautiful resort with a picturesque beach all ready to go. The ceremony was quick and beautiful and, due to a lack of foresight by the husband to create a playlist, wonderfully serenaded by Queen’s greatest hits. We had a great time celebrating with our family and friends from the ship. Staring out at the ocean with our feet in the water after all was said and done instantly affirmed our decision.

With Paloma being a diehard karaoke fan and the proposal having been on that stage next to Quark’s Bar City, it only made sense to have the unofficial after party during the karaoke event that was being hosted by the fabulously spectacular GAAAYYYS IN SPAAACE. We watched many wonderful singers, danced, and lived it up with friends and strangers alike. As our first night of being married drew to the end, Paloma’s name was drawn from a hat and she was chosen to sing her karaoke song: “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” by Elvis Presley. The crowd sang along, and even some of the stars that were present sang along as well. There was nothing but love that filled the whole ship.

Our trip was essentially our wedding and honeymoon all in one. We got caught in a storm in Great Stirrup Cay and were soaked to the bone and laughing until our sides split. We swam with Sea Turtles in Grand Cayman and saw the Colonel eating at KFC. We got married in Jamaica on a perfect day. Finally, we made close friends with a boatload of strangers and had them sign our poster. You couldn’t ask for more. A big thank you goes out to everyone that made this every bit as special as we had hoped.