Bob Picardo Guest Stars on Perception

Sussman added, "Bob always delivers the goods, whatever role he's asked to play. I've been writing for Bob since the mid-90s, when I penned the first episode in which the Doctor sang opera! (Voyager's "The Swarm"). I was hoping to get a Star Trek vet for this pivotal part and was thrilled he was available."

The writer-producer then shares amusing "Alienation" anecdote. "While Bob was on the Walt Disney lot filming his scenes at a fake science fiction convention, LeVar was across town, also in Burbank, appearing at a real science fiction convention the same day," he says. "I can't help but think of all the money we would've saved if we'd shot at the real one instead!"