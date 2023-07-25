Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 10, 2014

    Fan Galleries & Boards Closing May 2014

    Fan Galleries & Boards Closing May 2014

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, over the next several weeks, will begin closing its official fan galleries and boards. First, on April 28, the galleries and boards will be locked to enable fans to view and save their favorite posts. Then, on May 28, the StarTrek.com galleries and boards will be removed from the site.

    We invite fans to share their favorite photos and join the lively conversations on the official Star Trek social media sites: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top