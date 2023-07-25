Fan Galleries & Boards Closing May 2014

StarTrek.com, over the next several weeks, will begin closing its official fan galleries and boards. First, on April 28, the galleries and boards will be locked to enable fans to view and save their favorite posts. Then, on May 28, the StarTrek.com galleries and boards will be removed from the site.

We invite fans to share their favorite photos and join the lively conversations on the official Star Trek social media sites: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.