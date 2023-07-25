Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 13, 2016

    BMERCH Lifts Lid on Bottle Openers

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    BMERCH has just unveiled a slew of new Star Trek products that are available now in the U.K. The products include an Enterprise 1701D Bottle Opener, which features solid-metal construction and a high-quality chrome finish. It's priced at 10.99 British pounds now through the end of May as a special introductory offer; go to www.bmerch.com/stores/star-trek-enterprise-d-bottle-opener-2/

    to purchase.Next up is a Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701 Bottle Opener Keyring, made of highly durable plastic. It sells for 4.99 British pounds. Go to www.bmerch.com/stores/star-trek-enterprise-bottle-opener-keyring-plastic/ to purchase.And then there are Enterprise NCC-1701 Bottle Openers, which come in chrome, black, gold and white. They're priced at 10.99 British pounds each as a special introductory rate until late May; g

    pounds each as a special introductory rate until late May; go to www.bmerch.com/stores/star-trek-enterprise-bottle-opener/ to buy them.And, finally, there's a Klingon Bird of Prey Corkscrew, in chrome. It costs 15.99 British pounds; beam it up at www.bmerch.com/stores/star-trek-bird-of-prey-corkscrew/.

