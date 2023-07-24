Blu del Barrio Represents a Bright Future for Star Trek

Your character represents so much to people who haven't always seen themselves represented on screen, and when your casting was announced, there were so many fans on social media who were overjoyed and who were sharing emotional reactions. So what does that response mean to you?

BDB: It's overwhelming in the best possible way. I'm honored. I'm honored to be able to be a voice and to be able to play this character who, hopefully, will help a lot of people and will show a lot of people a reflection of themselves, because that's all we want to see as people. We want to see ourselves reflected in other things, and trans people haven't really gotten that in the media. So it's finally now starting to be a little bit more apparent, a little bit more available to us, to finally be able to see ourselves on screen reflected back to us. I'm incredibly humbled to be able to be doing what I'm doing, and to play a character who is still figuring themselves out, I think, is also really important, because a lot of the characters we do see are very confident and assured in who they are. Adira, like myself at the start of this, is still trying to figure out how to explain themselves and how to talk about themselves to the rest of the world.

I have to veer off topic and just say, personally, I'm non-binary, so when your casting was announced, I think I spent 30 minutes just crying happy tears. And so I want to personally thank you.

BDB: I'm going to tear up. That makes me so happy. I was so terrified at the beginning of this. I felt really terrible imposter syndrome, because I was still questioning a lot about my identity and thought, "Should somebody else have the job? I'm not the person to do this," but it's connected me now to so many other people who are non-binary, like yourself. And now, I get to talk to people about this experience and empathize with other people who are going through the same thing. I'm so happy to be talking to you.

I'm so happy to be talking to you as well. Have you had any interactions with other Star Trek fans yet?

BDB: I guess not yet. I've gotten messages online from people who are also non-binary, who are also queer in some way, but I haven't gotten to interact yet with anyone. I'm actually really excited for when things open back up and we can go to Comic-Con or something, because I want to meet people. I want to meet the queer fans of Star Trek. I'm so excited to do that, to be able to get to talk to them. Yeah, so hopefully when things open back up, we can do that at Comic-Con.

Without spoiling anything, can you tease what adventures await Adira now that they're part of the Discovery crew?

BDB: Going forward, they are just going to have to open up. Right now, they're so introverted and closed off, because of the stuff they've been through in their past. They're now alone on this ship with people that they don't know. There's not one person on that ship that they are close to. So really, for things to happen the way that they want them to happen, they're going to have to open up, and that by itself is a huge challenge for them as a person. But it's going to cause really wonderful things to happen, because as we know the Discovery crew is filled with wonderful people and fantastic characters. I'm really excited for people to see it.

The first few episodes of the season established that the Federation as we know it might be gone, but there are those who still believe in it. Would you say that Adira is a believer in the Federation, or will they grow into one as the season progresses?

BDB: I think that Adira is in a place of hopelessness. I think that probably their belief in the Federation maybe has stumbled and faltered, because of things that have happened to them. But I think that they are someone who is looking for hope in any direction that they can find it. So hopefully meeting people on Discovery and meeting people who are hopeful of the Federation, believe in the Federation, that, that will get that belief back in them.