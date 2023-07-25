Published Mar 27, 2015
"Blood Oath"... 21 Years Later
"Blood Oath"... 21 Years Later
Kang, Kor and Koloth together again... for the first time. Star Trek: Deep Space Ninehad its share of great episodes, but for pure entertainment, pretty much nothing beat "Blood Oath," an hour filled with humor, drama and honor as it brought together new-look versions of the legendary Klingons embodied by Michael Ansara, John Colicos and William Campbell. Hard as it may be to believe, "Blood Oath" aired on March 27, 1994, or 21 years ago today. In the episode, Jadzia Dax risks her life and her future with Starfleet in order to fulfill a blood oath that Curzon Dax made with the trio of ancient Klingons.
Here are some facts and anecdotes about "Blood Oath"
- The script—inspired by Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven—at first did not feature the Klingons, but rather new characters. It was (writer-producer) Robert Hewitt Wolfe who suggested using Kor, Kang and Koloth.
- Winrich "Rick" Kolbe, the director, had Wagner's "Gotterdammerung" played on set to heighten the mood.
- Unlike Kang and Koloth, Kor survived the events of "Blood Oath," enabling Colicos to return as Kor in the DS9 episodes "The Sword of Kahless" and "Once More Unto the Breach." Ansara actually reprised Kang in the Voyagerhour "Flashback" and played Jeyal in the DS9 episode "The Muse."
- Campbell had a great time working with Colicos and Ansara. "I'd always known John's work as an actor, but I didn't know him personally before this. He's a terrific guy," Campbell told the Philadelphia Daily News back in 1994. "I knew Mike and he looked superb. We really had a lot of fun working together. We traded a few Trek stories, but we all have bodies of work that have nothing to do with Star Trek. So we found ourselves talking more about all the other things we'd done."
- Sadly, all three Klingon actors have passed away. Colicos died in 2000, followed by Campbell in 2011 and Ansara in 2013.
- Three DS9 regulars did not appear in "Blood Oath," specifically Siddig El Fadil, Cirroc Lofton and Colm Meaney.
- Colicos told the Chicago Tribune in 1995 that he got the "Blood Oath" script in acts as they were completed, but that he nearly turned down the gig because Kor was depicted as an overweight, drunk, rather Falstaff-ian buffoon. "(Executive producer) Michael Piller told me Kor, Koloth and Kang become heroic in the end, and that one of us might be kept alive," Colicos recalled. "I said, 'I'm Ishmael, who lives to tell the story, otherwise I ain't interested.'"
- The novel Forged in Fire, penned by Andy Mangels and Michael A. Martin, is a prequel that fills in details about the Albino and Curzon Dax's bond with Kang, Kor and Koloth.
- Exteriors shots for the Albino's fortress were shot at the Millard House in Pasadena. The textile block house was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
So what did YOU love most about "Blood Oath"?