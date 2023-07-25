"Blood Oath"... 21 Years Later

Kang, Kor and Koloth together again... for the first time. Star Trek: Deep Space Ninehad its share of great episodes, but for pure entertainment, pretty much nothing beat "Blood Oath," an hour filled with humor, drama and honor as it brought together new-look versions of the legendary Klingons embodied by Michael Ansara, John Colicos and William Campbell. Hard as it may be to believe, "Blood Oath" aired on March 27, 1994, or 21 years ago today. In the episode, Jadzia Dax risks her life and her future with Starfleet in order to fulfill a blood oath that Curzon Dax made with the trio of ancient Klingons.

Here are some facts and anecdotes about "Blood Oath"