Blast into Space in the Ships of your Allies

Star Trek Online, the free-to-play online roleplaying game that continues the story of the Star Trek Universe, is bringing you a new set of powerful, maneuverable ships. These Allied Pilot Escorts are now available on PC, and coming soon to Xbox One and Playstation 4. There are nine different ships you can buy, three for your Federation Captains, three for your Romulan Republic Captains, and three for your Klingon Defense Force Captains.
Take a look:
Federation Captains can fly brand-new Andorian ships, Klingon Defense Force Captains can fly the ships of the Letheans, and Romulan Republic Captains gain access to ships made by the Dewans, the mysterious aliens who once lived on their new homeworld. There are Tactical, Science and Engineering variants of all three types of ships, and all nine are on sale this weekend. Get a burst of speed with the Allied Pilot Escort Bundle.
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation Starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.