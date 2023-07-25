Bjo & John Trimble Share DeForest Kelley Anecdotes

Gene Roddenberry often said he had ruined De’s movie career. De had made a career of playing second-banana bad guys both on TV and in movies (if you remember his gimlet-eyed look in the "Patterns of Force" Nazi uniform, you can see why he made a good villain). However, after he’d played kindly Doctor McCoy on two-plus seasons of Star Trek, producers were reluctant to cast him in those kinds of roles, so he had a great deal of trouble getting work. Fortunately TOS went into immediate re-runs and then into syndication, so residuals gave him an income. The series of original cast movies improved that situation for him and the other TOS actors.Trek fans may not remember, if they ever knew, about De’s villain roles. What they remember is the kindly but irascible doctor who had all of the Enterprise crew in his capable hands. That role spoke to many of us who lacked a father figure when growing up. It was also a major source of satisfaction to DeForest Kelley -- as well as to Gene Roddenberry -- that Star Trek inspired so many young people to go into medical studies, including space medicine. A NOTE TO FANS FROM BJO and JOHN TRIMBLE:The Trimbles are active in the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval re-enactment organization. Last year, SCA folk joined the Orange County AIDS Walk in Disneyland. This year, Team CAID is once again Walking for a Cure that goes from the Middle Ages to The Next Generation and Beyond. Most of us wore the name and often a photo of a friend who died from AIDS. I chose William Ware Theiss, TOS costume designer, and John chose Mike Minor, TNG artist.The surprise was how many SCA folk supported this walk and how many Trek fans... did not. We know that many people are short of jobs and funds, but hopefully there are some Trekkers out there who can spare a dollar or two. Undaunted, the entire family is walking again this May 4, and we hope everyone will support this worthy cause and join Team CAID in the walk, or form your own team. We’d love to see Starfleet groups and Klingons walking the walk! Our team currently has 54 walkers and just passed the $5,800.00 mark in our goal of $10,000.00! Team CAID's Page:http://www.kintera.org/faf/search/searchTeamPart.asp?ievent=1050518&lis=0&kntae1050518=8A5DB88F44754FDF98F15799FB16585F&supId=0&team=5340326&cj=YTeam CAID’s Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/groups/447877025224743/?ref=ts&fref=tsOC AIDS Walk information:http://www.facebook.com/pages/AIDS-Walk-Orange-County/138424606221883Thanks!Bjo and John