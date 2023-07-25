Bjo & John Trimble Remember Robert Bloch

He corresponded with H. P. Lovecraft, August Derleth, Clark Ashton Smith and other horror writers. He regarded Lovecraft as a mentor, since Lovecraft was one of the first to seriously encourage Bloch’s writing talent. Though Bloch’s works were at first in the Lovecraft-ian vein of the supernatural horror, he eventually broadened his viewpoint to include the many ways horror could enter ordinary lives. In an interview, Bloch explained that “I realized, as a result of what went on in World War II and in reading the more widely disseminated work in psychology, that the real horror in not in the shadows, but in that twisted little world inside our own skulls.”While he was confortable writing about the exploits of ghouls, serial killers, psychopaths and monsters of all varieties, Bob was also one of the most pleasant and generous members of the writing community. A fan, he tried to always reply to letters from his fans, answering their questions and passing on Lovecraft’s mentoring of himself by encouraging their talents.He had no formal education beyond high school, but he didn’t need it. Like most pulp writers in the 30’s and 40’s, his further education was from the school of trial and error, on-the-job writing. He coupled this with a keen sense of observation, and a wry, often cynical viewpoint of human nature. We particularly remember his gentle but sardonic comment to an invasive fan at a convention, that it was lucky this fan had interrupted the conversation. “After all, when you get such writers as Robert Heinlein, L. Sprague de Camp and Robert Silverberg together, things are so likely to get boring.”

His fondness for puns was legendary in fandom, and he would often parlay a simple slip of someone’s tongue into a ping pong game of increasingly involved puns. He also expressed it in his titles: Tales in a Jugular Vein, Out of the Mouths of Graves, Such Stuff as Screams Are Made Of, The Beauand Arrow Case, and more.He was a prolific writer of short stories and novelettes, laboriously turning out most them on an old manual typewriter. He wrote several novels and his favorites of those were The Kidnapper, The Star Stalker, Night-World and Strange Eons. Bloch realized that comedy and horror are opposite sides of the same coin, so it is not so odd that most of his professional writing centered on the supernatural, horror, fantasy and crime, frequently with a psychopathic vein. He said of this, “I discovered, much to my surprise - and particularly if I was writing in the first person - that I could become a psychopath quite easily. I could think like one and I could devise a manner of unfortunate occurrences. So I probably gave up a flourishing, lucrative career as a mass murderer.”With this in mind, it is not so surprising that he would write Psycho. The story was very loosely based on a horrifying news story of a real mass murderer living undetected and unsuspected in a typical small town. Bloch said that it was the situation itself, not the characters, that intrigued him. “Normal Bates didn’t exist until I made him up, out of my imagination,” he observed, humorously adding that it “was probably the reason so few offer to take showers with me.” It became one of his own favorites of his novels.