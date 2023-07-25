Bjo & John Trimble Remember Original Series Makeup Maestro Fred Phillips

Greg Jein, who was later to become a prop maker for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1941, Air Force One, and many others projects of note, was Equicon’s display organizer. He came up with some amazing stuff to wow convention attendees. One of our favorites was a collection of Disney sketches found in a garage. But we digress… Greg asked Fred Phillips if he would loan some of his Star Trek makeup props, so we got a nice collection of life masks, makeup sketches, wigs, Spock ears and more.

Fred came to this Equicon, and subsequently to several more, and talked about being a makeup man for many years. He told of the famous people he’d worked on, and some of the quirky things about moviemaking in general. Fred was hampered in creating the alien makeup that he wanted to do by budget and lack of proper materials. The best he could do was work with plaster instead of alginate to make life masks, plus latex to mold prosthetics, and a rubber cement to hold everything on. Very limiting considering all the wonderful materials available to makeup people and mask-makers today.

At one Equicon, we discovered that Fred’s birthday was coming up, so we arranged for a celebration party, and invited all the TOS actors and others that we could find. There was an impressive array of guests, starting with Gene Roddenberry, writers such as David Gerrold and D.C Fontana, and Fred’s makeup assistants, plus the entire TOS cast except The Big Three, who had commitments elsewhere. Persis Kambatta attended, with a full head of gorgeous hair instead of the bald Deltan head from the first Star Trek movie.

Gene brought a black and white film, “The Making of Star Trek: The Motion Picture” to the party, and one scene featured Fred shaving Persis’ head. Seems that everyone thought she had come around to the idea of becoming hairless for the movie, and she thought so, too. But when Fred made that first swipe of the electric razor, Persis burst into tears. Fred handed her a tissue and continued removing all her hair. At first, she would not go outside the set without a large hat. Later, she began to walk around the studio without a hat. We all enjoyed Persis’ reaction, because she had never seen the film, and she teared again up when her hair was cut.