Bjo and John Trimble Remember Mark Lenard, Trek's Sarek

Spock’s father was kidnapped and brought to our house one night. This came as a big surprise to us -- and to Mark Lenard, too. But he took the entire situation very well indeed. It was the first time we’d met him, which made John comment later that it would have been nice to be warned that our home was to be so honored.The whole thing started quite innocently, as such things do. A couple of Star Trek fans came down from the Bay Area to see Mark play the part of Oberon in A Midsummer’s Night Dream at the old East-West Playhouse. Such a long trip did not seem outrageous to see one of their favorite Star Trek characters enact an entirely different role, and on stage as well. We’re aware that fans today travel much farther than a simple 6-hour drive to see a film or stage favorite, but these were early fannish days.Being both Star Trek and Shakespeare fans, we joined our friends to see the play. It was excellently staged in costuming as well as casting. A magnificent African-American woman played Titania, a beautiful counterfoil to the staggering male arrogance that characterized Mark’s part. He played the part to the hilt, too.

We very much enjoyed the play, but had to leave right after the performance because we had a babysitter who was promised an early evening. So we left our Bay Area friends at the Playhouse to stand at the stagedoor and hopefully meet Mark in person.Once home, we paid the babysitter, took off our shoes, and kicked back to await our friends. It wasn’t until then that we realized our friends had no idea where the Playhouse was in relation to our house. We’d met them at the theater, where they’d come directly off the freeway. This was back in primitive times when nobody had cell phones -- except Maxwell Smart. So there was no way to contact them to give directions. We sat back and awaited events.When the doorbell rang, John answered it, only to be met with a puzzled but genial Mark Lenard, who said, “I was promised a cup of coffee.” Behind the actor were our two excited friends, looking both pleased and scared. One of them said, “We didn’t know of any coffee shop in L.A. so we brought him here. Is that OK?”John chuckled, opened the door wide, and went to put the coffee pot on. Mark came in, and we invited him to sit down. The ladies whispered that they’d met their idol backstage, and in an attempt to keep him to themselves, they invited him out for coffee and a talk. Fans were still a new phenomenon back then, so Mark had no clue that he probably should not trust them. So he left with them, and unwittingly disappeared off the radar so far as anyone else knew of his whereabouts.We asked if he was expected to be anywhere else and, to our surprise, he said no. By this time John had coffee for everyone, and even offered some ice cream. But our friends had no time to waste on dessert when they had Sarek to talk to! They began to ply Mark with questions about his character, how he had decided to play it, and was he anything like a Vulcan in real life?