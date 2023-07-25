Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

    Published Jan 24, 2013

    Bird of Prey Launches In Stores

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Attention all Klingon fans: Diamond Select Toys has just shipped to market one of their most-buzzed-about products ever… The Klingon Bird of Prey. Based on General Chang’s unnamed experimental Bird of Prey as seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, it measures more than a foot long and 18 inches-plus wide with its wings level. The Bird of Prey features a light-up engine and weapons, adjustable wings and lots of dialogue from General Chang (as memorably voiced by Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer).

    The Klingon Bird of Prey is available now at your local comic shop and/or favorite online retailer. Diamond Select Toys is also shipping new editions of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D and the “All Good Things…” Enterprise-D.

    Click HERE to find the comic shop closest to you.

