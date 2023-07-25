Bird of Prey Launches In Stores

Attention all Klingon fans: Diamond Select Toys has just shipped to market one of their most-buzzed-about products ever… The Klingon Bird of Prey. Based on General Chang’s unnamed experimental Bird of Prey as seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, it measures more than a foot long and 18 inches-plus wide with its wings level. The Bird of Prey features a light-up engine and weapons, adjustable wings and lots of dialogue from General Chang (as memorably voiced by Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer).