Published Feb 21, 2017
Bioship Alpha (Repaint) for Attack Wing Wave 29
Bioship Alpha has returned to deal with the increasing Borg threat.
This March, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 29 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Bioship Alpha (Repaint).
The Bioship Alpha is a powerhouse of a ship that rivals even the mighty Borg. High primary weapon values combined with high agility, hull and shield values make Bioship Alpha the go to ship for the power gamer who doesn’t want to over think his fleet build. That being said, in the hands of a World Champion Class player, Bioship Alpha can be even more dangerous when piloted to perfection.
Inside the Bioship Alpha Expansion Pack you will find many powerful upgrade cards, including Biological Attack. At the end of the Activation Phase, if your ship base is touching an enemy base, you may discard this Upgrade and disable your Captain Card to inflict 1 critical damage to the enemy ship’s hull (even if it has Active Shields). Then disable 1 Crew Upgrade of your choice on the enemy ship. As mentioned previously, an expert pilot can finesse his way to victory with Bioship Alpha without having to rely only on the ship’s brute strength.
On the other hand, if raw firepower is what you seek, look no further than Energy Focusing Ship. Discard this card to perform this attack. Target all friendly ships within Range 1 of your ship that have not yet attacked this round. Target ships cannot make a normal attack this round. Instead, add +2 attack dice to your attack for each targeted ship. Place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship and each of the target ships. Starting at 6 attack dice you can see how including a few cheap ships in your fleet can turn into a devastating 10 die attack.
Species 8472 uses quantum singularities to move their Bioships back and forth between the Delta Quadrant and their own realm in fluidic space. Quantum Singularity allows you to remove your ship from the play area and, during the next End Phase, place your ship back into the play area. A great positioning tool, this upgrade card also removes any tokens beside your ship when you jump (except Auxiliary Power Tokens). With all this power at your fingertips, is there anything that can stand in the way of victory?
Even if you already own the Bioship Alpha you are going to want to purchase the new repaint both for the dynamic new paint job as well as the tremendous power multiple Bioships bring to your fleet. Make sure to contact your friendly local game store to reserve your copy now.
