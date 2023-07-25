Bioship Alpha (Repaint) for Attack Wing Wave 29

Species 8472 uses quantum singularities to move their Bioships back and forth between the Delta Quadrant and their own realm in fluidic space. Quantum Singularity allows you to remove your ship from the play area and, during the next End Phase, place your ship back into the play area. A great positioning tool, this upgrade card also removes any tokens beside your ship when you jump (except Auxiliary Power Tokens). With all this power at your fingertips, is there anything that can stand in the way of victory?

Even if you already own the Bioship Alpha you are going to want to purchase the new repaint both for the dynamic new paint job as well as the tremendous power multiple Bioships bring to your fleet. Make sure to contact your friendly local game store to reserve your copy now.

Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.