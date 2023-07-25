Bill Nye & a Bright Trek Future

Bill Nye delivered his first humorous monologue for the new National Geographic Channel show StarTalk the other night and it focused on the optimistic view of the future presented by Star Trek. "Science-fiction is based on science... and imagination," Nye said. "But right now, as an observer of the human condition, it looks to me that almost all of our science-fiction is apocalyptic. It's about a future for humankind that kind of sucks. But on Star Trek, it's not like that. It's never like that. In all the versions of Star Trek, the future for humankind is optimistic. They've solved all the problems of food, clothing and shelter. And you know how they solved them? Through science. Not only that, in the Star Trek future, everybody gets along..." Check out the clip to hear the rest of Nye's comments. StarTalk airs Mondays at 11 p.m. EST/10 CST.