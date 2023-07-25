Bill Mumy's "Actor in Space" Hat Is Back On

You’ve also written eight issues of a new comic book for Bluewater Comics, The Curse of the Mumy...

MUMY: That's a crack-up and has been a hoot. Check that out. I continue to produce The Real Good Radio Hour every week on www.ksav.org. I've done that for a few years now. Just for fun, but I think it's a real good hour of music. And I've been doing animation voiceover work on a couple of series. I'm on Bravest Warriors on the Cartoon Hangover Network, working on that series with my daughter Liliana, who is the star of that show, and I've done a couple of Transformers: Rescuebots recently. Always fun to do animation. Plus, I enjoy spending time at home with my wife Eileen and our four dogs and just hanging out when I can. Both our children live in Los Angeles. Our son Seth is in law school and Liliana is a working actress, and I like to relax and spend time with them.

Also, Angela Cartwright and I are wrapping up a fantasy novel that we've been working on for quite a while. I hope to see that released this year. Robert Haimer, my partner in Barnes & Barnes, and I have been talking about potentially making some new demented music together as well. I wouldn't hold my breath on that one, but it'll probably happen one of these years again.

You're of course very associated with the sci-fi thanks to The Twilight Zone, Lost in Space and Babylon 5. How on your radar years ago was the original Star Trek and the assorted other Trek series?

MUMY: I lived down the block from Bill Shatner in Cheviot Hills as a kid when I was doing Lost in Space and he was doing Trek, and I used to see Leonard Nimoy at the beach in those days. I always liked Trek. I thought it was silly when I was a kid when people were either into Lost in Space or Trek, like you had to pick one over the other. I thought that was stupid. Like Gunsmoke versus Bonanza or whatever. They were always different in tone. Lost in Space was about a family. Star Trek was a military show. They both got really stupid once in a while, though. I loved Next Generation. That was a great series. I dug Voyager, too. The Trek franchise has done amazing.

Our understanding is that you wanted to be on Trek and Trek wanted you, but you didn't want to play an alien. First, is that an accurate description of the situation. Assuming it is, what went into your decision to hold out for the chance to play a human?

MUMY: Yep. That's totally true. After five years and five seasons of playing Lennier on Babylon 5 and gluing foam rubber to my face every day, I was not into doing that again. I didn't want to work in film and TV for 50 years and be thought of as: "Bill Mumy, you know, he plays aliens now." I definitely said "no thanks" to a couple offers of good guest shot parts on Trek that were non-human roles.

You got your chance with Kellin on DS9. Was that an offer or an audition?

MUMY: It was an offer. From Ira Behr. I was flattered and said "Sure" as soon as he called and said it was a human Starfleet officer.

What intrigued you most about the character and his arc within the episode?

MUMY: Well, besides that fact that he was a human... It was a real treat to wear the Starfleet wardrobe, and play a character embroiled in a war. It was a fairly dark, dramatic script. I'm glad I did it.

What do you recall of the shoot itself?

MUMY: Everything. Very long hours. The crew was running on fumes. I probably had five forced calls on that episode, and we'd never had even one on the entire five years of B5. A day on DS9 was a long one. They all treated me really great. But, I was blown away at how you couldn't vary from the printed script, not even a "well..." or one syllable... It was like Shakespeare! If you varied at all, they had to get approval from a committee. That was a bit weird. But like I said, everyone was really nice to me.

How satisfied were you with the character's demise?

MUMY: Dying in Nicole deBoer's arms? That was fine by me. Of course, it would have been sweet if he'd stuck around for several more episodes, but dying heroically on TV is cool by me. I'll tell you a funny story about that... When we were shooting my death scene, Ira Behr was on the stage. Once it was in the can, he announced very loudly to the entire crew, "Ladies and Gentlemen, Star Trek just killed Will Robinson!"