Beyond's Commodore Paris, Shohreh Aghdashloo

You grew up watching Star Trek: The Original Series in Iran, in Farsi, right?

That's right. What we loved about it, my brothers and I, was not only that it was futuristic, but also that we could understand it. It wasn't beyond our education or above our heads. We could totally understand it. And that basically started with Flash Gordon when we were kids. And then after Flash Gordon came this one, Star Trek. So that's why we were fans. Like I say, it wasn't complicated for us. And also, when you're kids, your imagination is huge. It made you look to the sky and wonder, “What if one day we're going to go to space? What if one day they're going to create a spaceship, how would it look?” And you know how your imagination flies when you're young, right? It boosted our imagination.

How excited is your family about you being in Beyond?

They’re so excited. My daughter kept asking me about working with Chris Pine. And everyone wanted to come with me to the premiere. One of my brothers, Seon, is a genius. He's an Oxford-educated architect now, and he lives in London. And he's truly a genius. He used to tell us that what they meant by saying, "Now we're doing this," because we couldn't understand the technical terms. But my brother who is two years younger than me, he would explain to us what was going on and what we should be expecting. So, now, to be in a Star Trek movie? It’s amazing.

You came in on Beyond when they shot additional scenes, and you worked just a couple of days in California, whereas most of the film was shot in Canada. Give us a sense of your experience on Beyond…

One has to be meticulous with these films because, literally speaking, they’re so big. And, for most of my scenes, it was only gentle, amazing, lovely Chris Pine and I, just the two of us in a 2,000-square-foot, huge space. And all I could see were green curtains all around the walls. I'm talking about hundreds of meters of green curtains all around and hundreds of lights, if not thousands of lights, which were points of references. “This light will take us to a certain background. And that's where we have to land, right on the spot. Hit the mark, otherwise we're going to have to do it over and over and over again until we hit the mark because in normal films a little bit of difference, we can bear with it, but not in futuristic films or ones with a lot of CGI.” You have to land on the mark because they're going to take your picture and put it in a virtual reality, as we call it.

So it was very hard to film, or it could have been. But they made it so easy for me. Justin Lin, what an amazing director he is. I told him, “You're an actor’s director and I love that. You get involved.” He said, “Of course, I do. What did you expect?” I said, “Well, some directors, you know, just sit back and they call cut or action,” and that’s it. That’s not how Justin works.