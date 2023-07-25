Published Apr 14, 2016
Beyond to Extend Beyond The Screen
Star Trek Beyond will extend beyond the screen when it opens in some theaters on July 22. According to The Hollywood Reporter, digital cinema technology developer Barco has been tapped by Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures and Skydance to release a special version of Beyond for Barco Escape, described by the trade paper as "a theatrical system aimed at immersing viewers in the experience with three screens stitched together across the front and side walls of a theater."
