Beyond International Release Schedule Revealed

Star Trek Beyond will blast into theaters on July 22 in North America and the United Kingdom, and now Paramount Pictures has announced the release pattern for the film elsewhere around the world. The third adventure featuring the current crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will open first on July 19 in Thailand, to be followed in the days and weeks thereafter throughout Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. The latest official opening date will be September 1, when Beyond debuts in Argentina.

Here's the full release schedule:

July 19

Thailand

July 20

Italy, Philippines, Switzerland (Italian)

July 21

Australia, Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greence, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Russia, Serbia & Montenegro, Singapore, Switzerland (German), Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

July 22

Canada, Cyprus, Finland, India, Ireland, Latvia, Mexico, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam

July 27

Egypt, Iceland

July 28

Chile, Colombia, Croatia

August 3

France

August 4

Slovenia

August 5

Poland, Spain

August 11

Denmark, Portugal

August 17

Belgium

August 24

Switzerland (French)

August 25

South Korea

August 26

Japan, South Africa

September 1

Argentina