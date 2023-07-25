Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Mar 14, 2016

    Beyond International Release Schedule Revealed

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Beyond will blast into theaters on July 22 in North America and the United Kingdom, and now Paramount Pictures has announced the release pattern for the film elsewhere around the world. The third adventure featuring the current crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will open first on July 19 in Thailand, to be followed in the days and weeks thereafter throughout Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. The latest official opening date will be September 1, when Beyond debuts in Argentina.

    Here's the full release schedule:

    July 19

    Thailand

    July 20

    Italy, Philippines, Switzerland (Italian)

    July 21

    Australia, Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greence, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Russia, Serbia & Montenegro, Singapore, Switzerland (German), Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

    July 22

    Canada, Cyprus, Finland, India, Ireland, Latvia, Mexico, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam

    July 27

    Egypt, Iceland

    July 28

    Chile, Colombia, Croatia

    August 3

    France

    August 4

    Slovenia

    August 5

    Poland, Spain

    August 11

    Denmark, Portugal

    August 17

    Belgium

    August 24

    Switzerland (French)

    August 25

    South Korea

    August 26

    Japan, South Africa

    September 1

    Argentina

