Published Mar 14, 2016
Beyond International Release Schedule Revealed
Star Trek Beyond will blast into theaters on July 22 in North America and the United Kingdom, and now Paramount Pictures has announced the release pattern for the film elsewhere around the world. The third adventure featuring the current crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will open first on July 19 in Thailand, to be followed in the days and weeks thereafter throughout Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. The latest official opening date will be September 1, when Beyond debuts in Argentina.
Here's the full release schedule:
July 19
Thailand
July 20
Italy, Philippines, Switzerland (Italian)
July 21
Australia, Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greence, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Russia, Serbia & Montenegro, Singapore, Switzerland (German), Ukraine, United Arab Emirates
July 22
Canada, Cyprus, Finland, India, Ireland, Latvia, Mexico, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam
July 27
Egypt, Iceland
July 28
Chile, Colombia, Croatia
August 3
France
August 4
Slovenia
August 5
Poland, Spain
August 11
Denmark, Portugal
August 17
Belgium
August 24
Switzerland (French)
August 25
South Korea
August 26
Japan, South Africa
September 1
Argentina