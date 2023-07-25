Beyond-Inspired Dresses & Tunics

Maegen Hensley, Director of Soft Goods Productions at ANOVOS, and Steve Fronzcek, Design Services Manager at ANOVOS, provided StarTrek.com with additional insight into the upcoming products.What else is there about the new Beyond uniforms that really sets them apart from previous versions?Hensley: The Star Trek Beyond uniforms are made with a sturdier fabric than we've seen in the past. Not only is it highly durable, but thicker in fiber content, so that it helps support the body rather than just drape. It is also very flattering for all sizes. Not only will fans look good in these new Starfleet uniforms, but they'll feel good wearing them, too.What were the major challenges when replicating these uniforms, and what did you use for reference? Hensley: The patterns of the dress have some unique cuts and style lines to the form, so the fit is nicer. The shape and length also makes it easy to wear. As with most of our costumes, we had access to the screen-used items for measurements, textile reference, Pantone colors, and other significant details that make these uniform replicas look like they just walked off the set. Unlike previous ANOVOS Star Trek costumes, the new Beyond uniforms will include division badges. What can you tell us about those?

Fronzcek: The Starfleet Delta Insignia Pin is actually a slightly new design for Star Trek Beyond. We had access to all of the screen-used pins and got some tips from the prop department on how they were made for the film. The main arrowhead delta insignias for the new film are actually made of two separate pieces. The outer frame is a brushed silver, while the interior is a brushed bronze. Another little known fact about the deltas is that they have a slight curve to their shape. All of these tiny details were fairly easy to identify, but took some creative problem solving to replicate for mass production. It's a great privilege to be able to provide these Starfleet Delta Insignias along with the uniforms.Go HERE to pre-order the Dress and HERE to pre-order the Tunic.