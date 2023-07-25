Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jan 24, 2017

    Beyond Earns Makeup/Hairstyling Oscar Nomination

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Congratulations are in order for Joel Harlow and Richie Alonzo, who've been nominated for an Academy Award, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, for their work -- and that of their teams -- on Star Trek Beyond. Harlow (along with Barney Burman and Mindy Hall) won the Oscar in the same category for his efforts on Star Trek (2009).

    The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 26.

