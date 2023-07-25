Published Jan 24, 2017
Beyond Earns Makeup/Hairstyling Oscar Nomination
Congratulations are in order for Joel Harlow and Richie Alonzo, who've been nominated for an Academy Award, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, for their work -- and that of their teams -- on Star Trek Beyond. Harlow (along with Barney Burman and Mindy Hall) won the Oscar in the same category for his efforts on Star Trek (2009).
The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 26.