Beyond Collector's Edition Magazine Out Now

Titan Magazines has just launched Star Trek Beyond -- Collector's Edition, an expanded version of its Official Star Trek Magazine’s Star Trek Beyond movie special, featuring all-new interviews and never-before-seen images. The behind-the-scenes coverage offers an extensive look at the VFX of Beyond, with Oscar-winning effects company Double Negative, and deconstructs the movie’s chilling villain, Krall.

Filmmaker interviewees include director Justin Lin, as well as writers Simon Pegg and Doug Jung. Among the cast members interviewed are Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella, and the much-missed Anton Yelchin, as well as renowned Iranian actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, who played Commodore Paris. There’s also an on-set report from Omaze “To Boldly Go” winner Audrianna Davis.

For more information or to get your copy now, go to www.titanmagazines.com.