Beyond Cast Attends Australia Premiere

The Star Trek Beyond promotional tour has begun, with Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, John Cho and director Justin Lin all aboard for the festivities on July 7 at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia. The actors attended the premiere, walked the red carpet and interacted with fans, signing autographs and posing for photos.

Of course, the mood at the event was tempered by the absence of Anton Yelchin, who died last month in a freak accident. Urban, speaking to The Daily Telegraph of Australia during the premiere evening, said, "It's bittersweet with the passing of Anton. It's devastating losing someone in your family. This feels like it should be a time for celebration not just of the film, but of him, his extraordinary talent and the beautiful man he was."

Check out the photos and video provided by Paramount Pictures.