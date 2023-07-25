Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Oct 4, 2016

    Beyond Beams Up to International Space Station

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    So, you're up in space, for real, and maybe you have a couple of hours to spare. What do you do? If you're the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), you watch Star Trek Beyond. In advance of the latest big-screen Trek adventure's debut today on Digital HD, Beyond has been "beamed up" to the International Space Station, thereby making its extraterrestrial debut.

    The International Space Station, of course, serves as the world's leading laboratory for conducting cutting-edge microgravity research, and is the primary platform for technology development and testing in space to enable human and robotic exploration of destinations beyond low-Earth orbit, including asteroids and Mars. And, it's common knowledge that Star Trek has inspired many of the scientists and astronauts who've been part of NASA and the space program over the years.

    On the heels of today's Digital HD release, Star Trek Beyond will blast onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs on November 1.

