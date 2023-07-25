Published Oct 4, 2016
Beyond Available Now on Digital HD
Star Trek Beyond is available now on Digital HD, four weeks in advance of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs, which will hit stores on November 1. As previously reported, the Paramount Home Media Distribution releases will boast more than an hour of bonus content, with featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and a tribute to both Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin. Fans will also appreciate the film’s Dolby Atmos soundtrack, remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.Specifics of each version include:Star Trek Beyond
Blu-ray Combo PackFeature film in high definition, and the following bonus content –
- Deleted Scenes - Go Beyond the final cut of the movie with scenes you didn't see in theaters.
- Beyond the Darkness - Meet visionary producer J.J. Abrams, director Justin Lin and co-writers Simon Pegg and Doug Jung as they discuss the inspiration for the Star Trek Beyond storyline and how it came to life.
- Enterprise Takedown - Experience edge-of-your-seat action and see how a shocking attack destroys the USS Enterprise.
- Divided and Conquered - Learn how filmmakers pushed the boundaries in Star Trek Beyond by forcing the Enterprise crew into their most challenging situations yet.
- A Warped Sense of Revenge - Meet Star Trek's newest villain, Krall, as actor Idris Elba reveals the backstory behind his character's terrifying ambitions.
- Trekking in the Desert - Go on set to Dubai and discover how its futuristic architecture became the foundation for the most innovative Starbase yet.
- Exploring Strange New Worlds - Tour the incredible production sets of Star Trek Beyond with director Justin Lin.
- New Life, New Civilizations - See how special effects designers met the challenge to create an unprecedented 50 new alien species for the film to celebrate Star Trek's 50th Anniversary.
- To Live Long and Prosper - Journey through the past 50 years of Star Trek with J.J. Abrams and the cast as they reflect on the evolution of this iconic sci-fi series.
- For Leonard and Anton - Watch a touching tribute to the legendary Leonard Nimoy and beloved crew member Anton Yelchin.
- Gag Reel - Join in on the fun with this hilarious gag reel of on-set bloopers.
DVD
Feature film in Standard Definition
Star Trek Beyond
Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack
The Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack includes all of the above, as well as a Blu-ray 3D presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray 3D disc includes the feature film in high definition and 3D. The Combo Pack also includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film.
Star Trek Beyond
4K Ultra HD Combo Pack
Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes the Blu-ray detailed above. The Combo Pack also includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film.Star Trek Trilogy Blu-ray Collection
The Star Trek Trilogy Blu-ray Collection includes Blu-rays of Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darknessand Star Trek Beyond, along with access to a Digital HD copy of each film.
The Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack available for purchase include a digital version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet, a way to collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or download them — reliably and securely — to a variety of devices.
Star Trek Beyond Single-Disc DVD
The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs and includes the feature film in standard definition.